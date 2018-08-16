Law and Order: Homeless man jailed without bail following melee he's accused of starting at hospital

Dustin Wayne Bogue, 36, no permanent address, is charged with: second-degree attempted assault -- attempt to cause injury to officer/fireman/EMT/hospital staff; criminal mischief, intentionally damaging property; and third-degree criminal tampering. Bogue was arrested at 3:01 p.m. on Aug. 7 after he allegedly initiated a physical altercation with Mercy EMS paramedics at UMMC. He was arraigned and jailed without bail and will appear in City Court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence, assisted by Officer Frank Klimjack.

Kelly M. Howell, 32, of Monclair Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: endangering the welfare of a child; possession of a hypodermic instrument; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia; and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th. The charges stem from an incident 6:07 p.m. on Aug. 14 in which narcotics and narcotics equipment were allegedly found inside this female's residence on Monclair Avenue, where three children under the age of 17 had the ability to gain access to them. Howell was jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash or bond and was due in City Court on Aug. 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp.

Robert M. Sindon, 37, of West Genesee Street, Clyde, is charged with: DWI -- with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI; Leandra's Law DWI -- passenger less than 16 years of age. Sindon was stopped at 5:37 p.m. on Aug. 6 on East Main Street in Batavia following an investigation into a traffic complaint. It was alleged that he was driving a vehicle while intoxicated with two children under age 15 as passengers. He was jailed without bail and was due in City Court on Aug. 7. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Kevin M. McCoy, 51, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: third-degree criminal mischief -- property damage greater than $250; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia; and second-degree harassment -- physical contact. McCoy was arrested on East Main Street in Batavia on Aug. 13. Police were called to an address there at 12:38 a.m. after McCoy allegedly broke an apartment window. McCoy had fled the scene but showed back up there awhile later. After attempting to elude police again, he was eventually apprehended and arrested. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed without bail. He is due in court again on Aug. 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Paul J. Doctor, 40, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th; second-degree criminal use of durg paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana; and speeding. He was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Aug. 5 on Clinton Street in Batavia following a traffic stop for speeding. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a crack pipe, chore boy, plunger with drug residue and marijuana. He was due in City Court on Aug. 14. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Jason M. Frens, 47, of Griffin Road, Basom, is charged with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Frens was arrested on the charges following a traffic stop at 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 5 on Clinton Street in Batavia. He was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped and allegedly was found to be in possession of a crack pipe, chore boy, and plunger with drug residue. He was due in City Court on Aug. 14. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Andrew M. Cerrillo, 27, of Stony Point Road, Grand Island, is charged with: felony DWI -- previous conviction offense within 10 years; speeding; no turn signal; and expired 2017 10-day inspection. He was arrested at 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 14 on Main Road in Stafford after he was stopped for speeding. He was jailed on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. John Baiocco, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Alexandria Claire Pisarek, 25, of Maple Avenue, Oakfield, is charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested at 5:08 p.m. on Aug. 15 following a transport to GC Jail. She was allegedly found to be in possession of 20 small bags of heroin. She is due in City Court to answer the charge on Oct. 16. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Patrick S. Rumble, 31, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, is accused of first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree robbery, and fourth-degree grand larceny. Rumble was arrested then arraigned in City Court on Aug. 9. He was arrested on a warrant for the charges. On Aug. 1, he allegedly stole a cell phone from an individual's hand and that person had a stay away order of protection against Rumble. During the course of the crime, Rumble allegedly pushed and struck the victim, all in violation of the court order. He was jailed in lieu of $5,000 cash and $10,000 bond and was due in court today (Aug. 16). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jamie Givens.

Jeffrey Michael Johnson, 30, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested at 8:18 p.m. on Aug. 5 at 101 Jackson St. in Batavia after he allegedly pushed a female during an incident. He was due in City Court on Aug. 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Andrew J. Duckworth, 39, of Monclair Avenue, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt and fouth-degree criminal mischief. Duckworth was arrested at 6:04 p.m. on Aug. 13 following a domestic incident on Montclair Avenue in which he allegedly damaged property and violated a court order of protection. He was jailed without bail and was due in City Court on Aug. 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Ahdeosun R. Aiken, 20, of Ellicott Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. At 8:19 p.m. on Aug. 3 Aiken was arrested on Walnut Street in Batavia for allegedly violating a stay away order of protection. He is accused of being at the protected party's residence during an incident. He was released on his own recognizance and was due in City Court on Aug. 6. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Jamie Givens.

Carrie L. Hensley, 41, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with: DWI; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree; and DWI with a BAC or .08 percent or more. She was arrested at 12:16 a.m. on Aug. 13 on Central Avenue in Batavia after she was allegedly found to have driven a motor vehicle while intoxicated. She was issued appearance tickets and is due in City Court on Aug. 22. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Steven D. Clattenburg, 58, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: not wearing a seat belt; DWI; DWI -- with a BAC or .08 percent or more; and unlawful possession of marijuana. Clattenburg was arrested at 7:37 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue in Batavia following a traffic stop for no seat belt. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in City Court on Aug. 22. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp.

Kyle A. Scheuerlein, 25, Leyland Lane, Aurora, Ill., is charged with: DWI -- first offense; refusal to take a breath test; and failure to stop at stop sign. He was arrested at 1:16 a.m. on Clinton Street in Batavia on Aug. 4. He was issued tickets and released. He is due in court on Aug. 22. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

James R. Tillery, 46, of Farwell Drive, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment -- physical contact. He was arrested at 1 a.m. on Aug. 11 on Farwell Drive following an incident in which he allegedly struck someone. He was issued an appearance ticker and was due in City Court on Aug. 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Justin T. Gladney, 29, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on East Main Street in Batavia and is accused of stealing a bicycle. He was issued an appearance ticket and was due in City Court on Aug. 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Chad Richards.

Austin B. Nelson, 22, of Thomas Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. At 7 p.m. on July 5, he allegedly stole money from the place of business where he was employed on East Main Street, Batavia. He was arrested and issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 28. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Jamie Givens.

Isaiah James Alfred Munroe, 28, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested following the investigation into an allegation that he damaged a door to a residence on Liberty Street in the city at 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 11. He was processed at police headquarters, issued a computer-generated appearance ticket and released. He was due in City Court on Aug. 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice, assisted by Officer Matthew Lutey.

Danny D. Williams, 29, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. He was arrested at 8:34 p.m. on Aug. 10 at 107 Watson St. in Batavia. His arrest came after a disturbance on Watson Street; Williams allegedly would not disperse and continued to attempt to fight another male at the location. Williams is due in City Court on Aug. 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Chad Richards.

Dylan Richard Brandt, 25, of Larrowe Street, Cohocton, is charged with trespass. He was arrested at 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Darien Lake Theme Park after he allegedly reentered the park after having been ejected for shoplifting merchandise from a gift shop. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.

A 17-year-old resident of Le Roy is charged with second-degree harassment following an incident on Main Street in Batavia at 6:14 p.m. on July 13. It is alleged that this female engaged in a physical altercation with a subject at a restaurant. She was issued an appearance ticket for City Court on Aug. 22. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

A 17-year-old who resides on Sheridan Road in Bergen is charged with being in Austin Park on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Batavia after hours. The female was issued a ticket as 11:47 p.m. on Aug. 2 and is due in City Court on Aug. 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp.

A 16-year-old resident of Batavia was arrested for littering at 7:46 a.m. on West Main Street in Batavia. The male allegedly dumped garbage onto property at the Speedway and did not pick it up after he was asked to do so by store employees. He was issued an appearance ticket for Aug. 21 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Det. Eric Hill, assisted by Officer Frank Klimjack.

Two 17-year-old males who resident on Pearl Street in Batavia are charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. The charges stem from an investigation into a vehicle located in a city park after hours. It is alleged the two males had marijuana in their possession at the time -- 8:49 p.m. on Aug. 9. Both were issued appearance tickets and are due in City Court on Aug. 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.