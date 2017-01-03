Law and Order: Le Roy police arrest arrest mom for allegedly throwing claw hammer, injuring tot

Press release from the Le Roy Police Department:

On Dec. 7th, Village of Le Roy Police arrested 31-year-old Danielle L. Barager, of 9 Summit St., Le Roy, and charged her with endangering the welfare of a child. The arrest stems from an investigation by Village Police into an incident that occurred in the Village of Le Roy on Dec. 4. It is alleged that during an argument Barager threw a claw hammer which ricocheted off the floor and struck a 3-year-old child in the shoulder causing injury. Barager was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Le Roy Court at a later date.

____________

On Dec. 24, at about 6:30 p.m., officers of the Village of Le Roy Police Department arrested Matthew McCracken, 33, of 10 Clay St. Upper Apt, Le Roy, for attempted criminal mischief, 4th degree, and harassment, 2nd degree. This arrest occurred after Le Roy Police Officer’s responded to a report of a male threatening to kill the neighboring residents of an upper apartment on Clay Street in the Village of Le Roy. The investigation alleged that during a dispute, McCracken had threatened to kill and injure his neighbor and burned the door and door frame of his neighbor’s apartment with a blow torch. At the time. McCracken was refusing to answer both his phone and the door to his apartment to communicate with Officers and McCracken was believed to be in his apartment with a blow torch and a two year old child. Out of concern for the child, Officer’s forced entry into the apartment and McCracken was taken into custody without incident. The 2-year-old child was found unharmed and was turned over to the mother. McCracken was arraigned in the Town of Le Roy Court and was remanded to the Genesee County jail in lieu of $500 cash bail. Further investigation is pending. Le Roy Police were assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Police.

____________

On Dec. 27th, officers of the Village of Le Roy Police Department arrested Gregory P. Bernard, 22, of East Bethany, for aggravated DWI, DWI and moving from lane unsafely. His arrest was the result of an auto accident in which it is alleged that Bernard, while on West Main Street in Le Roy left his lane unsafely, jumped a curb and struck a sign and tree causing damage. Bernard was processed and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Le Roy Court on Jan. 23. The aggravated DWI charge stems from an allegation that Bernard had a BAC at or above 0.18 percent.

____________

On Dec. 28th, Village of Le Roy Police stopped a vehicle on State Route 19 in the Village of Le Roy alleging an inadequate exhaust. The operator, Michael A. Ellis, 27, of Batavia, was allegedly found to have a suspended New York State driver’s license. The vehicle was turned over to a relative at the scene. Ellis was issued uniform traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree, uninspected motor vehicle, and inadequate exhaust returnable to the Town of Le Roy Court on a later date.