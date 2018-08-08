Law and Order: Man charged with menacing and assaulting pregnant female on Gabbey Road in Pembroke

Patrick Allen Thompson, 36, of Gabbey Road, Pembroke, is charged with third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree menacing. He was arrested following a domestic incident at an upper apartment on Gabbey Road in Pembroke at 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 5. Thompson allegedly assaulted another party, thereby endangering the welfare of the pregnant victim's unborn child. He also allegedly menaced the same victim by making a threat and following it up with physical injury. He was arraigned in Town of Pembroke Court and jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He is due in Town of Pembroke court at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen, assisted by Deputy Michael Lute.

Stephanie M. Burmeier, 33, of Payne Avenue, North Tonawanda, is charged with petit larceny and second-degree harassment. She was arrested at 6:10 p.m. on Alleghany Road in Darien after allegedly stealing merchandise from a souvenir shop inside Darien Lake Theme Park and Resort, then kicking one of the security officers who was attempting to detain her. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.

Minnie M. Henry, 30, of Central Avenue, Batavia was arrested on Aug. 6 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court. On Aug. 6, Batavia PD responded to 41 Central Ave. for an open 9-1-1 (hang-up) call and the defendant was subsequently arrested on the bench warrant. She is now charged with resisting arrest because she allegedly physically resisted police efforts to arrest her on the bench warrant. The defendant was jailed on $5,000 cash or bond. Henry is due in court on Thursday (Aug. 9). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Noel Marie Wentworth, 49, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested at 12:56 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Tops Friendly Market on West Main Street in Batavia after Tops' loss prevention personnel observed her allegedly stealing over-the-counter medication. She was issued a computer-generated appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Det. Eric Hill.