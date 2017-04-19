Law and Order: Pair of teens allegedly vandalized empty Alexander house last summer using paint and varnish

An 18-year-old male who lives on North Walnut Street, Attica, and another 18-year-old male who lives on Broadway Road in Alexander, are both charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief stemming from an incident which occurred in the early morning hours of July 10 on Broadway Road, Alexander. The youths, who were juveniles at the time, allegedly entered an uninhabited residence and caused damage to it using paint and varnish. They are arrested and charged following an investigation and were arraigned in Town of Alexander Court on April 18 and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. Both are due to return to court on May 9. The case was investigated by Joseph Graff of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, assisted by Deputy Ryan Young.

Shauna Elizabeth Driscoll, 28, of Wadsworth Avenue, Avon, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. She was arrested at 8:33 p.m. on April 14 on East Main Street in Le Roy. According to the Sheriff's Office report the defendant "was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana following her arrest for DWI." She allegedly possessed a quantity of marijuana in her vehicle. She is to appear in Town of Le Roy Court on May 15. The case was handled by Deputy Ryan DeLong.