Le Roy elementary school evacuated due to odor of natural gas in building

The elementary school at 2 Trigon Park in Le Roy has been evacuated due to the smell of natural gas in the building. Le Roy fire is responding.

UPDATE 9 a.m.: Fire command confirms the odor of natural gas and calls for a rep from RG&E to respond and calls for a ladder truck from Caledonia to the scene.

UPDATE 9:07 a.m.: RG&E has been contacted but did not provide an ETA.

UPDATE 9:19 a.m.: Caledonia is now on location.