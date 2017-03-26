Online News. Community Views.

March 26, 2017 - 2:54am

Le Roy firefighters busy with car fire, Tops Market alarm

posted by Billie Owens in fire, Le Roy, news.

It's turning into a busy Sunday for Le Roy Fire Department. "An unknown-type fire" at Copart USA was reported around 2 a.m. by a resident of The Greens of Le Roy.

It turned out to be a car fire at the auto salvage business located at 4 West Ave. in the Village of Le Roy. A rep for Copart was contacted.

A little while later, a fire alarm sounded at Tops Market on Main Street, Le Roy, and they responded there as well. No sign of smoke or fire, however.

Mercy medics were called a few minutes ago to stand by at the West Avenue incident and Mercy medic #1 just arrived.

Mutual aid is being provided by another fire company, too. (Believe we heard Mumford.)

