June 1, 2017 - 4:09pm
Lehigh Avenue at Creek Road will be closed to all traffic starting June 7 for culvert pipe replacement
posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, Announcements, public works.
Press release from the city's Department of Public Works:
Lehigh Avenue at Creek Road will be closed to all traffic beginning Wednesday June 7th for replacement of a culvert pipe. A detour route using Shepherd Road and East Road will be posted to assist motorists.
It is expected that this work will take seven to 10 days for completion, before the road will be reopened to all traffic.
