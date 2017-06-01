Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 1, 2017 - 4:09pm

Lehigh Avenue at Creek Road will be closed to all traffic starting June 7 for culvert pipe replacement

posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, Announcements, public works.

Press release from the city's Department of Public Works:

Lehigh Avenue at Creek Road will be closed to all traffic beginning Wednesday June 7th for replacement of a culvert pipe. A detour route using Shepherd Road and East Road will be posted to assist motorists.

It is expected that this work will take seven to 10 days for completion, before the road will be reopened to all traffic.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button