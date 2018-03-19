Local sleep medicine practice expands services, relocates

Press release:

Sleep Insights, an established, local sleep medicine practice, recently expanded and moved to 47A Batavia City Centre in Downtown Batavia.

For people who struggle to regularly get a good night’s sleep, Sleep Insights provides a welcoming approach to help people sleep better: as an integrated practice, they diagnose and treat over 80 types of sleep disorders, provide physician appointments (ages 5+), offer home sleep apnea testing, overnight sleep testing and CPAP services—all at one site.

“This is the same clinical model we use at our Rochester site,” noted Dr. Jacob Dominik, Sleep Insights’ medical director, who sees patients at the Batavia site.

“It’s really a game changer when it comes to providing continuity of care, since we manage patients from start to finish. I personally meet with patients to determine the cause of their sleep problems as well as the appropriate next steps, which we can also provide.

“If people have problems sleeping or staying awake, testing isn’t always needed. So that definitely shouldn’t deter people from seeking help.”

Patients are seen at Sleep Insights for a variety of sleep disorders affecting their sleep quality and ability to function. Some of the most common conditions impacting sleep include snoring, sleep apnea, insomnia, daytime sleepiness and fatigue, restless legs syndrome, shift work disorder, narcolepsy and parasomnias (abnormal behavior during sleep).

“Sleep is critical to emotional and physical health,” Dr. Dominik added. “We’re here to help anyone who isn’t regularly waking up and feeling refreshed. Our focus is on helping each patient as soon as we can, the best we can.”

In January, Sleep Insights moved from 653 E. Main St., Batavia, to 47A Batavia City Centre, Batavia. Their new location provides a soothing, upscale environment with expanded room for CPAP supplies and support from a Registered Respiratory Therapist.

In addition, three bedrooms for overnight testing are slated to be added by late spring. Their phone number remains the same: 585.219.4330. New patient appointments are available and no healthcare provider referral is needed.

About Sleep Insights

Founded in 2005 by Kenneth E. Plotkin, MD, and currently owned by Jacob Dominik, MD, Sleep Insights is a regional, comprehensive sleep medicine practice offering consultative, diagnostic testing and sleep therapy services. Sleep Insights is an independent sleep center, not owned by or affiliated with a hospital. The company’s main site is in Rochester, with eight locations throughout Central and Western New York.