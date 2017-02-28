Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 28, 2017 - 5:50pm

Local youths lobby for Albany's support

posted by Billie Owens in assemblyman steve hawley, Youth Bureau, news, Announcements.

Submitted photo of Assemblyman Stephen Hawley with youth representing the Batavia City Youth Bureau, the Genesee County Youth Bureau and the Orleans County Youth Bureau along with staff from the Batavia City Youth Bureau and the Genesee-Orleans County Youth Bureau.

Press release:

Earlier this month, local youth from Genesee and Orleans County met with Senator Ranzenhofer, Senator Ortt and Assemblyman Hawley to get supprt by investing money in the Youth Bureau System. The youth asked for help in urging the $1.7 million to be restored for the 2017-2018 Youth Bureau Development Program.

The Youth Development Program allows youth bureaus, along with many other community based organizations to operate after school prevention programs, which help youth succeed. The youth all shared their experiences being involved with the Youth Bureau System and how it has positively impacted their lives.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button