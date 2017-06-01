Longtime BHS Baseball Coach Pep Johnson to be inducted into Section V Hall of Fame June 25

Submitted photo and press release:

Longtime Batavia High School Baseball Coach, Pep Johnson is being inducted into the Section V Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, June 25 .

The ceremony will take place prior to the Rochester Red Wings game that begins at 1:35 p.m.. The on-field ceremony will take place at 1:10.

Pep is a 1959 graduate of BHS and was inducted into the Batavia Blue Devil Hall of Fame in 2004.

Pep Johnson ---Coaching statistics -----Batavia High School