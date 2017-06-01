Longtime BHS Baseball Coach Pep Johnson to be inducted into Section V Hall of Fame June 25
Submitted photo and press release:
Longtime Batavia High School Baseball Coach, Pep Johnson is being inducted into the Section V Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, June 25.
The ceremony will take place prior to the Rochester Red Wings game that begins at 1:35 p.m.. The on-field ceremony will take place at 1:10.
Pep is a 1959 graduate of BHS and was inducted into the Batavia Blue Devil Hall of Fame in 2004.
Pep Johnson ---Coaching statistics -----Batavia High School
- Coached baseball from 1966 to 1998 (32 years, 26 years at the Varsity level)
- Complied 364 wins in those 26 seasons
- Received the Tri County Umpires Bob Flick Sportsmanship Award in 1986
- 1973 – League Champs
- 1975 -- League Champs and County Champs (Only year there was an East – West Playoff)
- 1979 -- League Champs
- 1980 -- League and Sectional Champs
- 1983 – Sectional Finals
- 1987 -- League Champs
- 1988 -- Sectional Finals
- 1991 -- Sectional Champs
- 1994 -- Sectional Champs
- 1998 -- Sectional Champs
long overdue
