Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 1, 2017 - 2:58pm

Longtime BHS Baseball Coach Pep Johnson to be inducted into Section V Hall of Fame June 25

posted by Billie Owens in Pep Johnson, BHS coach, sports, news, baseball.

Submitted photo and press release:

Longtime Batavia High School Baseball Coach, Pep Johnson is being inducted into the Section V Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, June 25.

The ceremony will take place prior to the Rochester Red Wings game that begins at 1:35 p.m.. The on-field ceremony will take place at 1:10.

Pep is a 1959 graduate of BHS and was inducted into the Batavia Blue Devil Hall of Fame in 2004.

Pep Johnson  ---Coaching statistics -----Batavia High School

  • Coached baseball from 1966 to 1998 (32 years, 26 years at the Varsity level)
  • Complied 364 wins in those 26 seasons
  • Received the Tri County Umpires Bob Flick Sportsmanship Award in 1986
  • 1973 – League Champs
  • 1975 -- League Champs and County Champs (Only year there was an East – West Playoff)
  • 1979 -- League Champs
  • 1980 -- League and Sectional Champs
  • 1983 – Sectional Finals
  • 1987 -- League Champs
  • 1988 -- Sectional Finals
  • 1991 -- Sectional Champs
  • 1994 -- Sectional Champs
  • 1998 -- Sectional Champs
June 1, 2017 - 3:31pm
jeff saquella
jeff saquella's picture
Online
Last seen: 3 weeks 18 hours ago
Joined: Sep 30 2008 - 5:22pm

long overdue

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button