Loose dog reportedly killing chickens in Alexander

"There's a loose dog killing his neighbor's chickens -- occuring now," says a dispatcher about a call just received. The incident is at 2414 Walker Road, Alexander. Sheriff's deputies are responding.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.: An officer at the scene reports the dog has tags, but he can't get close to the dog (to read them). An animal control officer is responding.

UPDATE 12:08 p.m.: The officer is able to read the phone number of the dog's owner on a tag and provides it to the dispatcher.