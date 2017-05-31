Online News. Community Views.

May 31, 2017 - 12:00pm

Loose dog reportedly killing chickens in Alexander

posted by Billie Owens in alexander, news, animals, pets.

"There's a loose dog killing his neighbor's chickens -- occuring now," says a dispatcher about a call just received. The incident is at 2414 Walker Road, Alexander. Sheriff's deputies are responding.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.: An officer at the scene reports the dog has tags, but he can't get close to the dog (to read them). An animal control officer is responding.

UPDATE 12:08 p.m.: The officer is able to read the phone number of the dog's owner on a tag and provides it to the dispatcher.

May 31, 2017 - 4:01pm
Ed Hartgrove
Ed Hartgrove
Online
Last seen: 7 min 7 sec ago
Joined: Dec 20 2012 - 11:54am

This one's for you, Billie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZBhDF5SIPg

