May 4, 2018 - 2:15pm
Lost dog found running with little canine buddy on West Main Street near Settler's
posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, lost pets, animal rescue.
Reader James P. Bradman sent us a photo of this female dog found running around West Main Street in Batavia near Settler's restaurant. "Apparently there was another small white dog with her that we were unable to find," he says.
An animal control officer has taken this one with the jaunty pistachio-colored bandana kerchief to the shelter. The shelter's phone number is 343-6410.
