Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 4, 2018 - 2:15pm

Lost dog found running with little canine buddy on West Main Street near Settler's

posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, lost pets, animal rescue.

Reader James P. Bradman sent us a photo of this female dog found running around West Main Street in Batavia near Settler's restaurant. "Apparently there was another small white dog with her that we were unable to find," he says.

An animal control officer has taken this one with the jaunty pistachio-colored bandana kerchief to the shelter. The shelter's phone number is 343-6410.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button