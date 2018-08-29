Lost? Find your way using just a map and compass, learn orienteering Sept. 15 at GC Park & Forest, free, must preregister

Press release:

Come explore the active and adventurous sport of orienteering at the Genesee County Park & Forest! Learn how to find your way without batteries or a cell phone signal, by using a map and compass. All materials provided, no experience necessary! Orienteering is a family friendly sport for people of all ages and ability levels.

Join us for the Orienteering Event with the Rochester Orienteering Club on Saturday, Sept. 15th, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This program is FREE.

Meet at the Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest. Beginner class and basic training will be given from 9 to 10 a.m. Orienteering start is open 10 a.m. to noon.

All courses close at 1:30 p.m. Perfect for individuals and families who love the outdoors!

Come have some fun and find your way in New York State’s First County Forest. More information on the sport of orienteering and the Rochester Orienteering Club can be found here.

Please preregister online here or by calling 585-344-1122.

For additional information on programs at the Genesee County Parks visit our website here, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or 344-1122.