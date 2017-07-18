Man beaten and slashed on East Main Street, Batavia, last night in serious condition at Strong, BPD seeks more info

Press release from the City of Batavia Police Department:

On Tuesday, July 18th, at approximately 1 a.m., officers responded to 318 E. Main St. for the report of a subject outside who had been assaulted.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had a severe laceration to his upper arm, lying on the ground.

Officers rendered aid by applying a tourniquet to the victim until EMS arrived.

The subject was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with serious injuries.

Officers were able to obtain statements from witnesses and evidence that indicated the victim was stabbed by another male subject and beaten by at least one other person during the altercation.

It is not yet known how or why the altercation began and officers are currently interviewing witnesses and completing follow-up investigations.

The investigation into this incident is active with at least one person being interviewed at this time as a possible suspect.

The victim is listed in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Detective Bureau at (585) 345-6350 or the Confidential Tip Line at (585) 345-6370.

Information can also be submitted via the Police Department website by clicking here.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.