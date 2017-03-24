Man in United States illegally arrested after bloody domestic violence incident on Wood Street, Batavia

A man found to be illegally in the United States was arrested after a bloody domestic incident on Wood Street in Batavia last night.

At 9:15 p.m., Batavia police responded to 8 Wood St. for a physical domestic incident and found a female victim with a laceration to her neck. The victim indicated the suspect, Reynauldo Diaz-Ruiz, had cut her with a knife and was still inside the apartment. Officers located the man and attempted to take him into custody, but he allegedly refused to comply and physically resisted arrest.

Officers were eventually able to subdue Diaz-Ruiz and take him into custody after deploying a Taser. Diaz-Ruiz was transported to the Batavia Police Department where he allegedly attempted to take the service weapon of the escorting officer, who was able to subdue Diaz-Ruiz until additional officers arrived. Diaz-Ruiz was then transported to UMMC for a medical evaluation and released a short while later to the custody of Batavia PD.

Through investigation it was learned Diaz-Ruiz is in the country illegally.

Diaz-Ruiz was arraigned in Batavia City Court with the assistance of a court-appointed interpreter on the following charges:

First-degree assault (Class B felony);

Third-degree attempted robbery (Class E felony);

Second-degree attempted escape (Class E felony);

Fourth-degree attempted grand larceny (misdemeanor);

Attempted menacing a police officer (Class E felony);

Attempted criminal possession of a firearm (misdemeanor);

Second-degree menacing (misdemeanor);

First-degree reckless endangerment (Class D felony);

Second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor);

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)

Criminal mischief

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

Obstruction of governmental administration (two counts)