Mark Your Calendar: Batavia Football Golf Outing is July 21, RSVP by July 13
The sixth annual Batavia Football Golf Outing will be held on Saturday, July 21, at Batavia Country Club. It is located at 7909 Batavia Byron Road, Batavia.
Cost is $90 per golfer / $360 per foursome.
There's a shotgun start format starting at 8 a.m.; registration is 7:15-7:45 a.m.
Price includes:
- Batavia Blue Devils football goodie bag
- 18 holes of golf with cart
- Beverages
- Hot dog/beverage at the turn
- Dinner
- Raffles to follow
Questions? Contact Brennan Briggs at 409-5557.
If you would like to sponsor a hole or make a donation for the raffle, please contact Brennan Briggs.
Payment and registration is due by July 13. Please provide names of players and preferred T-shirt size.
Make checks payable to: Blue Devils Touchdown Club.
Mail to:
Brennan Briggs
8 Woodland Drive
Batavia, NY 14020
