Mark Your Calendar: 'Hogs for Paws' to benefit shelter animals is Aug. 12 at Stan's H-D

Hogs for Paws, the annual fundraising event for the Genesee County Animal Shelter, is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Stan's Harley-Davidson, located at 4425 W. Saile Drive, Batavia.

Attendees are asked to please an item on the shelter's Wish List or make a monetary donation. All monetary donations will go toward the spaying and neutering of shelter animals prior to adoption.

Wish LIst items include:

Canned and dry cat and dog food

Small blankets and beds

Bleach

Laundry detergent

Paper towels

Non-clumping (plain, old-fashioned) cat litter

The event at Stan's will features vendors, a T-shirt sale, 50/50 raffle, the opportunity to buy pet ID tags, microchipping and much more!

Stan's is sponsoring the event along with Volunteers for Animals.

Questions? Contact Ashley at (585) 343-9598.