July 20, 2017 - 2:44pm

Mark Your Calendar: 'Hogs for Paws' to benefit shelter animals is Aug. 12 at Stan's H-D

posted by Billie Owens in Announcements, news, Hogs for paws, volunteers for animals, pet rescue, genesee county animal shelter.

Hogs for Paws, the annual fundraising event for the Genesee County Animal Shelter, is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Stan's Harley-Davidson, located at 4425 W. Saile Drive, Batavia. 

Attendees are asked to please an item on the shelter's Wish List or make a monetary donation. All monetary donations will go toward the spaying and neutering of shelter animals prior to adoption.

Wish LIst items include:

  • Canned and dry cat and dog food
  • Small blankets and beds
  • Bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Paper towels
  • Non-clumping (plain, old-fashioned) cat litter

The event at Stan's will features vendors, a T-shirt sale, 50/50 raffle, the opportunity to buy pet ID tags, microchipping and much more!

Stan's is sponsoring the event along with Volunteers for Animals.

Questions? Contact Ashley at (585) 343-9598.

