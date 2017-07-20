Mark Your Calendar: 'Hogs for Paws' to benefit shelter animals is Aug. 12 at Stan's H-D
Hogs for Paws, the annual fundraising event for the Genesee County Animal Shelter, is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Stan's Harley-Davidson, located at 4425 W. Saile Drive, Batavia.
Attendees are asked to please an item on the shelter's Wish List or make a monetary donation. All monetary donations will go toward the spaying and neutering of shelter animals prior to adoption.
Wish LIst items include:
- Canned and dry cat and dog food
- Small blankets and beds
- Bleach
- Laundry detergent
- Paper towels
- Non-clumping (plain, old-fashioned) cat litter
The event at Stan's will features vendors, a T-shirt sale, 50/50 raffle, the opportunity to buy pet ID tags, microchipping and much more!
Stan's is sponsoring the event along with Volunteers for Animals.
Questions? Contact Ashley at (585) 343-9598.
