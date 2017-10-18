Meet the Candidates Day to be hosted by WNY Independent Living in Batavia on Tuesday

Press release:

There will be a FREE “Meet the Candidates” Day in Genesee County to enable Western New Yorkers with disabilities -- or anyone from the community -- to hear and discuss issues with some on the ballot in the November General Election.

WNY Independent Living Inc. will host those running for certain county, city and town offices. Whatever your political views, this is your year to get involved!

The Genesee County event will take place on Tues. Oct. 24th, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR), 113 Main St., Suite 5, near Center Street.

Invitees include candidates for Genesee County District Attorney and Legislature, Batavia City Common Council (At-Large), and various other County and Town positions.

For those who wish to be familiar with the “hot” disability issues, sheets of suggested questions will be provided, but participants are encouraged to ask about public concerns that are close to them. The location is fully disability accessible.

WNYIL Advocacy and Public Policy Director Todd Vaarwerk notes that those who achieve local positions now may be the State and National leaders of tomorrow. Get additional information at (716) 836-0822, ext. 101.

WNY Independent Living Inc. is Western New York's largest cross-disability, consumer-directed, non-residential organization for persons with disabilities. At WNYIL, individuals of all ages and all types of disabilities learn to exercise their freedom of choice to take control of their own lives in order to live more productively in, and contribute to, the community.