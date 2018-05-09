Meeting on the county's mitigation plan and updated hazard risk assessment to be held May 24

Press release:

Genesee County is in the process of updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP). The HMP documents the County’s vulnerability to hazards and its strategy to reduce that vulnerability.

A meeting to discuss the updated risk assessment will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 24, at the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services, 7690 State Street Road, Batavia.

Additional information about the HMP and the planning process is available at www.geneseecountyhmp.com.

Updated hazard profiles will be available for review at www.geneseecountyhmp.com under the "Draft Documents for Review" page. Please check the website regularly for updates.

Contact Tim Yaeger, coordinator, Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services, at 585-344-0078 for additional information.