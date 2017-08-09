Members of Notre Dame HS Class of '72 trying to organize a 45th reunion

Liz Barrett and Marguerite Badami are trying to organize a reunion for the members of Notre Dame High School Class of 1972.

Tentative plans for a 45th reunion call for a social after the Homecoming Football game on Sept. 30th.

Please contact us at the following website if you are a member of our class and share with us your ideas for a reunion:

Thank you,

Liz Barrett and Marguerite Badami