August 9, 2017 - 2:40pm
Members of Notre Dame HS Class of '72 trying to organize a 45th reunion
posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, notre dame high school.
Liz Barrett and Marguerite Badami are trying to organize a reunion for the members of Notre Dame High School Class of 1972.
Tentative plans for a 45th reunion call for a social after the Homecoming Football game on Sept. 30th.
Please contact us at the following website if you are a member of our class and share with us your ideas for a reunion:
Thank you,
Liz Barrett and Marguerite Badami
