Motorcycle vs. car crash at Genesee Street and South Lake Road, Darien

A car versus motorcycle accident with possible serious injuries is reported at 519 Genesee St. in Darien, at the intersection of South Lake Road. Darien Fire Department is responding along with Mercy medics. Mercy Flight #7 out of Batavia is put on ground standby.

Corfu Fire Police are requested to the scene in case needed to set up a landing zone. Law enforcement is on scene; vehicles are off the side of the road, not blocking traffic.

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.: Mercy Flight response is canceled, along with Corfu Fire Police, per command.

UPDATE 12:23 p.m.: A tow is called for the motorcycle, but not the car.

UPDATE 12:27 p.m.: Mercy medics are put back in service.