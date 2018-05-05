Motorcycle vs. car crash at Genesee Street and South Lake Road, Darien
A car versus motorcycle accident with possible serious injuries is reported at 519 Genesee St. in Darien, at the intersection of South Lake Road. Darien Fire Department is responding along with Mercy medics. Mercy Flight #7 out of Batavia is put on ground standby.
Corfu Fire Police are requested to the scene in case needed to set up a landing zone. Law enforcement is on scene; vehicles are off the side of the road, not blocking traffic.
UPDATE 12:20 p.m.: Mercy Flight response is canceled, along with Corfu Fire Police, per command.
UPDATE 12:23 p.m.: A tow is called for the motorcycle, but not the car.
UPDATE 12:27 p.m.: Mercy medics are put back in service.
UPDATE 1 p.m.: The motorcyclist was transported by Darien ambulance to ECMC with a compound fracture of an arm and other non-life-threatening injuries. The female driver of a Dodge Dakota pickup truck was also transported there for evaluation. Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Saile said the truck was eastbound
westbound on Genesee Street when it slowed to make a left turn onto South Lake Road. The motorcyclist was behind the truck. The truck driver said she used her turn signal. The motorcyclist says she did not. The truck driver slowed and attempted the left-hand turn and collided with the motorcycle, which attempted to pass on the left. The motorcyclist was ejected and may have struck his arm on a Direct TV satellite pole in the yard adjacent to where the accident occurred. The motorcycle ended up in a ditch.
If the truck was making a left hand turn onto South Lake Rd., there is no way it was "westbound" on Rt. 33. It had to be EASTBOUND to make a left onto South Lake. If it was westbound, it would be making a right hand turn onto South Lake Rd.
Rick, corrected post. Thank you.
