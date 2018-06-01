Local Matters

June 1, 2018 - 2:10pm

Motorcyclists collide with deer in Darien, injuries reported

posted by Billie Owens in news, Darien, accidents.

Two motorcyclists struck a deer and injuries are reported in the area of 1162 Broadway Road (Route 20), Darien.

Darien fire and Mercy EMS are responding along with law enforcement.

UPDATE 2:13 p.m.: Two people are injured. The location is between Route 77 and Warner Road.

UPDATE 2:18 p.m.: Law enforcement on scene reports the motorcycle and a trailer attached to it are well off the roadway. The two victims have arm injuries. The motorcycle license plate is from Arkansas.

