Muckdogs host season job fair at Dwyer Stadium June 4

Press release:

On Monday, June 4th, from 4 to 6 p.m., the Batavia Muckdogs will be hosting a job fair at Dwyer Stadium.

Those who are looking to work in concessions, maintenance/janitors, grounds crew, box office/ticket takers, press box, promotions, in-game entertainment, the mascot, or bat boys for the duration of the 2018 season can arrive at the visitor’s clubhouse at 4 p.m. for check-in.

Attendees are encouraged to dress business casual. The Muckdogs look to fill the positions right away, with the necessary training beginning the weekend of June 15th.

About the Muckdogs

Recognized as the birthplace of the New York-Penn League and one of its founding franchises, 2018 marks the 79th season of professional baseball in Batavia. Operated by Batavia Muckdogs Inc., the Muckdogs are the Class A Short Season Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and the only professional sports franchise in Genesee County.