Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 11, 2017 - 2:47pm

Next weekend's 'Strike Out' bowling tournament for Crossroads House is dedicated to the late Joe Gerace

posted by Billie Owens in Bowling, sports, news, batavia, Joe Gerace, crossroads house, Announcements.

The 21st annual bowling tournament known as the Betty Ellison Memorial "Strike Out" for Crossroads House will take place next weekend -- Friday, Saturday and Sunday Feb. 17-19 -- at Mancuso Bowling Center, located at 214 Main St. in the City of Batavia.

This year it is dedicated in memory of Joe Gerace, longtime Crossroads House supporter and champion in community service and volunteerism.

Each five-person team fee is a total of $100 ($20 per person).

Lane times are: Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 3 and 6 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Secure registration and payment can be made at the Crossroads House website: www.crossroadshouse.com (choose the Events tab).

Registration forms are also available at MBC or at Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., Batavia.

For additional information, call Cindy at 993-0584 or Tara at 409-0136.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button