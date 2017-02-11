Next weekend's 'Strike Out' bowling tournament for Crossroads House is dedicated to the late Joe Gerace

The 21st annual bowling tournament known as the Betty Ellison Memorial "Strike Out" for Crossroads House will take place next weekend -- Friday, Saturday and Sunday Feb. 17-19 -- at Mancuso Bowling Center, located at 214 Main St. in the City of Batavia.

This year it is dedicated in memory of Joe Gerace , longtime Crossroads House supporter and champion in community service and volunteerism.

Each five-person team fee is a total of $100 ($20 per person).

Lane times are: Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 3 and 6 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Secure registration and payment can be made at the Crossroads House website: www.crossroadshouse.com (choose the Events tab).

Registration forms are also available at MBC or at Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., Batavia.

For additional information, call Cindy at 993-0584 or Tara at 409-0136.