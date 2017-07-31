Nominees sought for 49th annual LeRoyan of the Year Award, deadline is Aug. 25

Press release:

The Le Roy American Legion, Botts-Fiorito Post #576, is again seeking nominees for selection as the 2017 ”LeRoyan of the Year” Award. This year will mark the 49thconsecutive year in which the award has been presented.

Recognizing the importance of your organization’s position within the community, we would like to provide you with the opportunity to input and nominate a candidate(s) of your choosing.

This Award, is presented on behalf of the American Legion as part of the Legion’s “Americanism” Award and recognizes people who demonstrate the following qualities:

A man or woman who exemplifies the true spirit of Americanism, its ideals, love of flag and country, regardless of race, creed or color;

Good citizenship by carrying out these principles, often beyond what is expected;

Service to the community, signified by excellence in life of purpose and accomplishments;

Copies of the nomination applications may be obtained at the Legion post; feel free to make copies as needed.

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION IS: FRIDAY, AUG. 25 .

Mail or drop off sealed applications to:

American Legion, Botts-Fiorito Post #576

Attn: Jerry Diskin, LeRoy of the Year Award Committee

53 W. Main St.

Le Roy, NY 14482-1426