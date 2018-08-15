Northgate church to host 'Financial Peace University' on Tuesdays starting Sept. 18

Press release:

Are you ready to change your financial future? Northgate Free Methodist Church is hosting its next semester of Financial Peace University, which will be held on Tuesday nights, starting on Sept. 18 from 7-8:30 at the North Campus.

It is located at 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia.

Cost is $109 for class materials and one-year of FPU access, good for one person and their spouse.

For more than 25 years, Financial Peace University, created by Dave Ramsey, has helped millions of people take control of their money.

Through this nine-week course, Ramsey’s proven money class will show you step-by-step how to create a budget, pay off your debt, make wise spending decisions, and save for the future.

Preregistration is required , so please visit , so please visit www.northgatefmc.com and follow the Financial Peace link to sign up.