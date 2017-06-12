Notre Dame senior named a 2017 GCASA Foundation scholarship recipient

From left: Shelby Restivo, Hannah Bowen and Keara Pitts.

Each year, GCASA Foundation awards two $1,000 scholarships; one to a Genesee County student and one to an Orleans County student.

GCASA Foundation Scholarship was established to support the work of GCASA. The foundation board is committed to the scholarship program, created to help students who will study human services, counseling, or health services. This year, the selection committee decided to add a Director’s Choice scholarship award in the amount of $500 due to the exceptional applications received.

The committee selected Hannah Bowen, a senior at Notre Dame High School , as the award recipient for a Genesee County student and Shelby Restivo, a senior at Albion Central School, as the Orleans County recipient. Hannah plans to study Psychology at Clarkson University. Shelby plans to study Psychology at Monroe Community College, with the goal of furthering her education to become a counselor.

The Director’s Choice scholarship was awarded to Medina Central School senior Keara Pitts. Keara plans to study Human Services at Genesee Community College and then further her education to pursue a degree in School Psychology.