August 29, 2018 - 1:58pm

O-A to roll out the red carpet for youngsters on first morning back to school Sept. 5

posted by Billie Owens in oakfield-alabama central school district, news.

The Oakfield-Alabama Central School District will welcome its young stars in the making by rolling out the red carpet, literally, on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 5.

They have been busy gearing up for another exciting academic year and the Red Carpet Welcome is just the ticket to kick things off spectacularly.

Friends and family are welcome to be there to greet students beginning at 8:15 a.m., with the actual back-to-school walk down the red carpet at 8:45 ("Lights! Camera! Action!") 

(Alas, autographs would only hold up the line...)

Feel free to bring your cameras, and signs welcoming students back and encouraging them. Flash your biggest smile and employ your loudest cheering voice, say Elementary Principal Lynn Gehlert and Interim Assistant Principal Jennifer Stearns.

In other words, make a big, auspicious spectacle.

