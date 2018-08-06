Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 6, 2018 - 4:04pm

Pair of arrests at Aug. 3 Slayer concert at Darien Lake

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, darien lake performing arts center, Darien.

Two people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff's Department during the Aug. 3 Slayer concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center. They are:

  • Christopher D. Tedesco, 40, of Wendel Avenue, Buffalo, who was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree after allegedly being found in possession of a controlled substance;
  • Adam J. Genson, 34, of Lincoln Avenue, Lockport, who was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly urinating in public.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button