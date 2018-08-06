August 6, 2018 - 4:04pm
Pair of arrests at Aug. 3 Slayer concert at Darien Lake
posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, darien lake performing arts center, Darien.
Two people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff's Department during the Aug. 3 Slayer concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center. They are:
- Christopher D. Tedesco, 40, of Wendel Avenue, Buffalo, who was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree after allegedly being found in possession of a controlled substance;
- Adam J. Genson, 34, of Lincoln Avenue, Lockport, who was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly urinating in public.
