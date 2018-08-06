Pair of arrests at Aug. 3 Slayer concert at Darien Lake

Two people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff's Department during the Aug. 3 Slayer concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center. They are:

Christopher D. Tedesco , 40, of Wendel Avenue, Buffalo, who was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree after allegedly being found in possession of a controlled substance;

Adam J. Genson, 34, of Lincoln Avenue, Lockport, who was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly urinating in public.