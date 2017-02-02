Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 2, 2017 - 3:43pm

Panel discussion tonight at BHS on 'unhealthy trends' and their local impact

posted by Billie Owens in Batavia High School, news, opioid addiction.
@ct Genesee, the former drug-free coalition, is hosting a panel discussion starting at 6 p.m. tonight (Feb. 2) at Batavia High School, located at 260 State St. in the City of Batavia.
 
The panel will be made up of representatives from BHS, UMMC, GCASA, Batavia PD and the County Health Department. The goal is to share recent unhealthy trends that occur locally and how its impact upon our community.
 
This is a free and open event for students, parents and community leaders.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button