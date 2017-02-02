Panel discussion tonight at BHS on 'unhealthy trends' and their local impact

@ct Genesee, the former drug-free coalition, is hosting a panel discussion starting at 6 p.m. tonight (Feb. 2) at Batavia High School, located at 260 State St. in the City of Batavia.

The panel will be made up of representatives from BHS, UMMC, GCASA, Batavia PD and the County Health Department. The goal is to share recent unhealthy trends that occur locally and how its impact upon our community.

This is a free and open event for students, parents and community leaders.