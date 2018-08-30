Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 30, 2018 - 3:51pm

Paving to begin tomorrow on East Avenue, Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, paving, East Avenue, street maintenance.

From the city's Department of Public Works:

Paving operations will begin tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 31, on East Avenue in Batavia.

The final / top course will be installed on East Avenue from Clinton Street on the east to approximately Elm Street on the west. Time frame for road closure and work is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This work is subject to weather delays.

Please do not park on the street during the paving operation. Please avoid this area during paving; traffic delays are to be expected, so plan accordingly.

Traffic will be redirected around the paving work using flaggers.

Residents within the road closure should expect delays, but all efforts will be made to get you to your residence as is practical. ALL THRU TRAFFIC should seek out alternate routing (i.e. North Street and East Main Street)

The City of Batavia Department of Public Works (585) 345-6400, option 1.

Erdman Anthony (Project Engineers) Field Office is located at 216 Main St., Suite 27 Batavia.

The contractor for the project is: D&H Excavating. Phone (716) 492-4956.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button