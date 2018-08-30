Paving to begin tomorrow on East Avenue, Batavia

From the city's Department of Public Works:

Paving operations will begin tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 31, on East Avenue in Batavia.

The final / top course will be installed on East Avenue from Clinton Street on the east to approximately Elm Street on the west. Time frame for road closure and work is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This work is subject to weather delays.

Please do not park on the street during the paving operation. Please avoid this area during paving; traffic delays are to be expected, so plan accordingly.

Traffic will be redirected around the paving work using flaggers.

Residents within the road closure should expect delays, but all efforts will be made to get you to your residence as is practical. ALL THRU TRAFFIC should seek out alternate routing (i.e. North Street and East Main Street)

The City of Batavia Department of Public Works (585) 345-6400, option 1.

Erdman Anthony (Project Engineers) Field Office is located at 216 Main St., Suite 27 Batavia.

The contractor for the project is: D&H Excavating. Phone (716) 492-4956.