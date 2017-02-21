Pembroke and Akron volunteer firefighters trained together Monday night

Submitted photos and press release:

Pembroke Fire District and Akron Fire Company joined forces Feb. 20th to train on each other's equipment.

Chief Jamie Waff, of Pembroke, and Chief Todd Pfeiffer, of Akron, stressed the importance of teamwork between neighboring departments, especially during calls where mutual aid is required, such as with structure fires and MCIs.

Both departments look forward to continued training in the future. Volunteer fire departments statewide are in urgent need of members. Please consider volunteering today!

