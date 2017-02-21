Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 21, 2017 - 5:47pm

Pembroke and Akron volunteer firefighters trained together Monday night

posted by Billie Owens in pembroke, news, pembroke fire department.

Submitted photos and press release:

Pembroke Fire District and Akron Fire Company joined forces Feb. 20th to train on each other's equipment.

Chief Jamie Waff, of Pembroke, and Chief Todd Pfeiffer, of Akron, stressed the importance of teamwork between neighboring departments, especially during calls where mutual aid is required, such as with structure fires and MCIs.

Both departments look forward to continued training in the future. Volunteer fire departments statewide are in urgent need of members. Please consider volunteering today!

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button