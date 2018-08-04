Person stabbed on Ross Street in the city

A stabbing is reported at 153 Ross St. in the city. The scene is not yet secure. Police are responding. Mercy medics and city fire are asked to stage in the area. Communications are now secure; no further transmissions.

UPDATE 3:03 p.m.: The ambulance is told to come to the aid of one victim inside 153 Ross St.; an officer is there, too. Police are at 145 Ross St. Scene command calls for Ross Street to be shut down at Ellsworth Avenue and at North Street.

UPDATE 3:08 p.m.: A person with a hand laceration is reported in 145 Ross St.; Mercy medics are told to proceed there in non-emergency mode. The roadway can be reopened. Scene is secure. County deputies en route are told they can stand down.

UPDATE 3:11 p.m.: The victim is now at the Police Station and BLS medics are told to go there instead.

UPDATE 3:31 p.m.: An 18-year-old male is being transported to UMMC with a hand laceration.