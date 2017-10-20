Photos and illustrations by local artist Jim Burns -- 'Cabal and Zen' -- at GO ART! starting next month

Photo courtesy of Jim Burns.

Information provided by GO ART!

GO ART! will present an exhibit of photography and illustration by local artist Jim Burns Nov. 9 through Feb. 3 at Seymour Place in Downtown Batavia.

Titled "Cabal and Zen," Burns says the work "explores the relationship between emerging sexualities and skateboard ethics. With influences as diverse as Kafka and Francis Bacon, new variations are manufactured from both explicit and implicit structures.

"Ever since I was a student I have been fascinated by the essential unreality of the zeitgeist. What starts out as hope soon becomes debased into a hegemony of distress, leaving only a sense of unreality and the chance of a new order.

"As momentary replicas become idstorted through emergent and critical practice, the viewer is left with a tribute to the inaccuracies of our condition and beauty."

There will be an artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the gallery.

GO ART! at Seymour Place is located at 201 E. Main St. Gallery hours are Thursday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and the second Sunday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.