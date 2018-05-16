Plans for Memorial Day announced by Le Roy's American Legion Post

Press release from the American Legion Botts-Fiorito Post #576, Le Roy:

The following is the schedule of events and activities being conducted this Memorial Day, Monday, May 28:

0700 hrs. -- Placement of flags on Main Street (Commander and small work detail)

0800 hrs. -- Memorial ceremony for deceased veterans at Machpelah Cemetery (Color Guard and Firing Squad)

0845 hrs. -- Memorial ceremony for deceased veterans at St. Francis Cemetery (Color Guard participates with the Knights of Columbus at Mass) joined at ~ 0930 hrs. by Firing Squad for Ceremony at Veteran's Monument in Cemetery.

0945 hrs. -- Form up at the American Legion parking lot for Annual Memorial Parade.

1030 hrs. -- Parade "Steps off"

1100 hrs. -- Memorial Day program at the Trigon Park Memorial

“National Anthem” by LeRoy High School Band, accompanied by Mrs . Mary Brady

. Reading of list of deceased veterans who have passed away in the past year with the placement of Memorial flag for each veteran.

Memorial Day speaker: Lynne Belluscio “World War I”

Playing of "Taps" with Firing Squad volley.

“America the Beautiful” by ALL, accompanied by Le Roy High School Band

1145 hrs. -- DISMISS

Coffee and donuts will be available at the Legion from 0815 hrs.

Hot dogs (Zweigle's) and soft drills free to all after Parade at the Legion Post Home at 53 W. Main St., Village of Le Roy, immediately following the parade.