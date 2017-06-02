'Pop-up consignment sale' for ladies only to be held at Dibble Family Center

Press release:

Mothertime Marketplace, a semi-annual consignment event in the Western New York area for the past 12 years, is bringing their brand-new venture, S.H.E. Boutique, to Batavia next week.

For the first time ever, Mothertime Marketplace is holding a pop-up consignment sale for all the ladies in this area. S.H.E. Boutique will be held at the Dibble Family Center from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 5, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

A cash bar will be available on June 5 only (Monday night, 5-9 p.m.) for those 21 years or older.

The Dibble Family Center is located at 2120 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

Organizers highly encourage you to make this a fun ladies-only event with your girlfriends!

A 50-percent off sale will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The sale will feature like new, brand-name women’s clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, accessories, athletic wear and sports gear.

Shoppers can expect to find stylish items priced 50 to 75 percent below retail prices. The best part is that everything is organized by category and size, just like a high-end boutique shop.

Consignors at the sale can earn up to 60 percent of their sales. Other options to sell are available including a buy-out option on June 5.

Jennifer Ford Berry, one of the coordinators and also a professional organizer, says “this is the perfect reason for women to go through their closets and clear out anything they no longer love or feel good in.”

S.H.E. Boutique is also the perfect opportunity to update your wardrobe for much less then you would pay at the mall.

Admission is free for women. There will be promotional items and coupons from local businesses.

All unsold items, not picked up by consignors will be donated to My Sister’s Closet in Batavia.

For more information or to register to be a consignor please visit online at www.mothertimemarketplace.com or call 585-219-4266.

Very limited consignment spots available. So if you know you have great stuff to sell, grab your spot today. This is a great excuse to clean out your closet! Like-new, wrinkle-free, in-style items only! Items should be no more then 5 years old unless true vintage. All items will go through a check-in process on June 5th.

PLEASE NOTE: All bathrooms and dressing rooms in the building will be for LADIES ONLY.