Portion of East Avenue to be milled Tuesday through Thursday

From the city's Bureau of Maintenance:

East Avenue from Ross Street to Clinton Street will have construction delays and lane reductions for the cold milling of the pavement from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14, through Aug. 16.

All residents on East Avenue are asked not to park on the roadway during the day and either park in their driveways or neighboring streets. All area motorist are asked to avoid East Avenue if possible.

Portions of this work are weather dependent and delays may occur.

Please, plan accordingly and contact the D&H Excavating at 716-492-4956 if special accommodations are needed.