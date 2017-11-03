Possible lightning strike sparks smoke inside a house on Ridge Road, East Pembroke

Smoke in the residence is reported at 9430 Ridge Road, East Pembroke. East Pembroke Fire Department is responding and mutual aid from Darien and Corfu is requested.

The cause is a possible lightning strike at the residence. A first responder reports debris in the roadway and advises responders to approach with caution. Code enforcement is requested; there appears to be electrical damage inside the residence.

UPDATE 2:46 a.m.: A thermal camera will be used to try and detect heat in the walls.

UPDATE 2:59 a.m.: The code enforcement officer has a 30-minute ETA.

UPDATE 3:13 a.m.: Corfu is back in service.