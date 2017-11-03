Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

VOTE for Andrew's Invention

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 3, 2017 - 2:44am

Possible lightning strike sparks smoke inside a house on Ridge Road, East Pembroke

posted by Billie Owens in news, east pembroke, fire.

Smoke in the residence is reported at 9430 Ridge Road, East Pembroke. East Pembroke Fire Department is responding and mutual aid from Darien and Corfu is requested.

The cause is a possible lightning strike at the residence. A first responder reports debris in the roadway and advises responders to approach with caution. Code enforcement is requested; there appears to be electrical damage inside the residence.

UPDATE 2:46 a.m.: A thermal camera will be used to try and detect heat in the walls.

UPDATE 2:59 a.m.: The code enforcement officer has a 30-minute ETA.

UPDATE 3:13 a.m.: Corfu is back in service.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button