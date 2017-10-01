Online News. Community Views.

October 1, 2017 - 4:16pm

Possible residential structure fire reported on Angling Road, Corfu

posted by Billie Owens in fire, news, corfu, east pembroke.

resized_20171001_163812_8611.jpg

A possible residential structure fire is reported at 2317 Angling Road, Corfu. East Pembroke fire is responding along with mutual aid from Town of Batavia and Corfu fire departments. The location is between West Avenue and North Angling Road.

UPDATE 5:31 p.m.: Photos and info from Alecia Kaus/Video News Service: The homeowner was attempting to smoke out bees and his house caught on fire. It got into the attic, A quick response by volunteer firefighters kept the fire from spreading.

resized_20171001_163531_4055.jpg

