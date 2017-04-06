Possible structure fire reported on West Main Street Road

A possible structure fire is reported at 3309 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. Smoke is coming from heating vents. A Sheriff's deputy is on scene and says the house is evacuated and that there's a vehicle with people in it in the front yard, but a flashlight is seen inside the residence. "Will be checking," he says.

Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding, along with East Pembroke and Mercy medics. The location is west of Wortendyke Road.