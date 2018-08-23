Local Matters

August 23, 2018 - 5:34pm

Public info meeting on proposed $14.5 million Bethany Water District #5 is Sept. 17 at Bethany Town Hall

posted by Billie Owens in Bethany, water district #5, news, infrastructure, Announcements.

There will be a public informational meeting for the proposed Bethany Water District #5 on Monday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Bethany Town Hall. This is to discuss the $14.5 million water project for most of Bethany.

The public is encouraged to attend.

Bethany Town Hall is located at 10510 Bethany Center Road in Bethany.

