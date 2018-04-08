Register for evening Amphibian Adventure at GC Park & Forest April 14, meet 'slimy, singing neighbors'

Welcome the arrival of spring with Amphibian Adventure on Saturday April 14th from 7 to 8:30 p.m.!

Hear the frog chorus in full surround-sound effect and get to know your small, slimy, singing neighbors at the Genesee County Park & Forest.

Meet us at the Interpretive Nature Center and learn how to identify your pest-eating pals up close and personal. Then venture into the wetlands and woodlands to search for, find and listen to your amphibian neighbors in their natural habitat!

Don't miss this magical season of renewal for your tiny, big-eyed friends!

Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Perfect for ages 4 and up.

Call 344-1122 to register today.