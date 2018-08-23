Registration underway for Cornell Extension's Master Gardener training program this fall, cost is $225

Press release:

If you are interested in taking the Master Gardener training this fall, we still have a few spots open. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9, starting Sept. 5 and running through Nov. 14.

There will also be a full day of classes on Saturday, Nov. 3. Classes will be held at the Cornell Cooperative Extension office at 420 E. Main St., Batavia. Each class will focus on a different horticulture topic.

Anyone interested in learning more about gardening may attend the course. Preregistration is required and has been extended to Aug. 30 or until the class is full.

The fee for this horticulture training is $225 per person , which includes all class sessions and materials. The Cornell Master Gardener manual is available online.

If you have a passion for volunteering and gardening, this training is the first step to becoming a Genesee County Master Gardener volunteer. A Master Gardener volunteer should have a willingness to give back to the community and help put into practice what they learned at training. Enthusiasm for sharing their gardening skills and knowledge is a must. Graduates of the program (Genesee County residents) are then eligible to apply to become a volunteer.

For an application or to register contact Brandie Waite at 343-3040, ext. 101, or stop by the Extension office located at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia.