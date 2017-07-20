REMINDER: Batavia Cheerleading's Summer Youth Cheerleading Camp is Aug. 4-5; register now

Press release:

Batavia Cheerleading will be hosting its annual Summer Youth Cheerleading Camp from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4th, and on Saturday Aug. 5th from 9 a.m. to noon at VanDetta Stadium in Batavia, weather permitting (If it rains we will be in Robert Morris gymnasium.).

The cost is $40 per cheerleader (ages 4-13 welcome!) and we will learn cheers, jumps, stunts and basic tumbling skills as well as a routine that demonstrates all of our skills learned. Parents are invited to attend a performance at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5th at VanDetta Stadium.

All cheerleaders who participate will receive a T-shirt, snacks on both days and pizza lunch on Saturday prior to our big performance. We are also hosting the youth camp participants during half time at the Blue Devils first home opener game on Sept. 8th.

Register today! Please submit: name, age, T-shirt size, emergency contact name and phone number and email address. Please send cash or check to Batavia City Schools, Attention: Cheerleading, 260 State St., Batavia, NY 14020.