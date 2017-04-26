Online News. Community Views.

April 26, 2017 - 4:23pm

Richmond library budget vote and trustee election is all day on Thursday, May 4

posted by Billie Owens in richmond library, news, batavia, Announcements.

The Richmond Memorial Library's budget vote and trustee election takes place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 4th.

Rebecca Long is running unopposed.

Voting takes place in the Library's Gallery Room.

Any registered voter residing in the Batavia City School District is eligible to vote.

The library is located at 19 Ross St.

