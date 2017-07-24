Second arrest made in knifing on East Main Street, Batavia

A second arrest has been made in the case of a man who was hospitalized with serious injuries after being knifed and beaten in the area of 318 E. Main St., Batavia, at about 1 a.m. on July 18.

Anthony Spencer Jr., 26, of Columbia Avenue, Batavia, is charged with gang assault and first-degree assault. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court on July 20 and then jailed without bail. He is due in City Court on Tuesday (July 25). A photo is not yet available from the Batavia Police Department of the suspect.

Batavia PD investigators took less than a day to identify the first suspect arrested in the case -- 30-year-old JW Hardy III, of 216 Liberty St., Batavia. He was jailed without bail and is charged with assault in the first degree and gang assault, 1st.

Under NYS Penal Code, the charge of gang assault does not mean that the person charged is a member of an organized, ongoing, criminal enterprise. It does mean that the police suspect was aided by two or more other people in perpetrating an attack that caused serious physical injury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Detective Bureau at (585) 345-6350 or the Confidential Tip Line at (585) 345-6370.

For previous coverage, see: Arrest made in knifing on East Main Street, Batavia