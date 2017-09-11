Sept. 22 is National Falls Prevention Awareness Day, workshop to be held at Senior Center on Bank Street

Friday, Sept. 22 is National Falls Prevention Awareness Day. This year’s theme, "10 Years Standing Together to Prevent Falls in 2017," seeks to raise awareness about falls prevention and unite professionals, older adults, caregivers, and family members to play their part in preventing falls.

The Genesee County Office for the Aging will be hosting a Falls Prevention Workshop from 11:30 to 1 p.m. on that day at the Senior Center at 2 Bank St., Batavia. We will have fall prevention tools and tips, balance testing, and blood-pressure screening.

Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injury among older New Yorkers. Falls threaten seniors’ safety and independence and generate enormous economic and personal costs. Falling is not an inevitable result of aging. Through awareness, evidence-based interventions, clinical fall risk assessment and referral, home modifications, and community partnerships, we can reduce falls and fall injuries among older adults.