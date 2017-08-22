Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Genesee County until 1:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Genesee County and several others in Western New York until 1:30 p.m.

At 12:34 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Batavia to near Varysburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. Hazardous 60-mph wind gusts are expected.

Also, expect wind damage to trees and power lines.

Specifically cited for hazardous driving conditions are Interstate 390 between exits 7 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 44.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.