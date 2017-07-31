Six people arrested at Brantley Gilbert concert at Darien Lake

Press release from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office:

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Brantley Gilbert concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on July 30.

Scott M. Davis, 25. of Main Street, Perry, was arrested for trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return. Davis was arraigned in Darien Court and jailed in lieu of $500 bail.

Matthew A, Martina, 35, of 15th Street, Buffalo, was arrested for trespass after allegedly refusing to leave the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return. Martina was arraigned in Darien Court and jailed in lieu of $300 bail.

Angela R. Richman, 36 of 15th Street, Buffalo, was arrested for trespass after allegedly refusing to leave the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return. Richman was arraigned in Darien Court and jailed in lieu of $100 bail.

Christopher J. Colin, 23, of Willow Drive, Hamburg, was arrested for trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Theodoret Adriaansen, 25, of Buffalo Street, Marion, was arrested for trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Kyle A. Grzywna, 25, of Kellogg Street, Alden, was arrested for second-degree harassment after allegedly tackling another patron and causing minor injuries.