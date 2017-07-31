Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

July 31, 2017 - 1:04pm

Six people arrested at Brantley Gilbert concert at Darien Lake

posted by Billie Owens in crime, Brantley Gilbert concert, news.

Press release from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office:

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Brantley Gilbert concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on July 30.

Scott M. Davis, 25. of Main Street, Perry, was arrested for trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return. Davis was arraigned in Darien Court and jailed in lieu of $500 bail.

Matthew A, Martina, 35, of 15th Street, Buffalo, was arrested for trespass after allegedly refusing to leave the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.  Martina was arraigned in Darien Court and jailed in lieu of $300 bail.

Angela R. Richman, 36 of 15th Street, Buffalo, was arrested for trespass after allegedly refusing to leave the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.  Richman was arraigned in Darien Court and jailed in lieu of $100 bail.

Christopher J. Colin, 23, of Willow Drive, Hamburg, was arrested for trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Theodoret Adriaansen, 25, of Buffalo Street, Marion, was arrested for trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Kyle A. Grzywna, 25, of Kellogg Street, Alden, was arrested for second-degree harassment after allegedly tackling another patron and causing minor injuries.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

July 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button