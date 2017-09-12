Sleds of Stafford Snowmobile Club presents 11th annual Vintage Snowmobile/Outdoor Show on Sunday

The Sleds of Stafford Snowmobile Club will present the 11th annual Vintage Snowmobile/Outdoor Show starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at BW's Restaurant/DC Meadows.

The venue is located at 11070 Perry Road in Pavilion.

Entrance fee is $3 per person.

There will be new and used equipment, accessories and trailers.

Refreshments, breakfast and lunch available for purchase.

Door prizes to be awarded at 2 p.m. There will be progressive 50/50 raffle tickets sold ($5 donation); the winner will be drawn at the steak dinner at the end of the day. You can also buy steak dinner tickets.

Genesee County DMV personnel will be on hand from noon to 3 p.m. for license renewals. Sleds of Stafford membership renewals will also be available. Payments by check only!

For more information contact, Kelly Cordell at 356-9150.